Podcast review | Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy

Taj Chellamuthu, a seven-year-old child from a South Indian village is taken away from his family, forcefully declared an orphan, only to be adopted by an American family. Now Taj Rowland, ‘the lost boy’ has faint childhood memories, and a sense that something wrong had happened with him. But, lacks the language to express. However, there is a key—cassettes from his childhood, with him murmuring in his long forgotten mother tongue—Tamil. Will ‘the lost boy’ be able to go back to his childhood. Will these cassettes, his long forgotten language and his adoptive parents help find the truth about his childhood and identity. Most important—was he ‘really’ adopted or just an unfortunate kidnapping victim?
In the sea of true-crime and personal narrative documentary podcasts, Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy stands out as an emotionally rich exploration of memory, loss, and identity. Told in ten immersive episodes, the series revolves around the extraordinary life of Taj’s abduction, adulthood and homecoming.
The narrative begins in the present with Taj, a grown man now, grappling with a strong sense that something from his childhood doesn’t add up. As the series unfolds, each episode peels back a layer, revealing Taj’s life in reverse: from adult unease, to his difficult adulthood, to hazy but disturbing memory of being taken. The podcast is structured around voice recordings of Taj, which his mother recorded when he arrived in their family.
The first episode, which starts with Taj’s murmurs in Tamil, sets the tone by introducing a haunting relic of his childhood—the cassette tape Taj recorded as a child. The cassettes become a trail, slowly revealing his identity.
What makes Stop Rewind remarkable is its nuanced portrait of someone who was displaced—geographically, culturally, linguistically—and is trying to reclaim not just a family, but a lost sense of self. The podcast uses audio intelligently, only rewinding to it when necessary. Sound design and narration are on point, and never gets too much. The interviews are intimate, and sound raw.
At times, the narrative leans into suspense leaving questions hanging, around Taj’s adoption and the orphanage’s complicity. But this ambiguity is reflective of the emotional uncertainty Taj himself has lived with. However, the narrative could have been tighter, and the pace could have been better. The detailed narration gives the listener a vivid sense of the scene, but at times it also slows down the pace of the podcast—leaving listeners with more hints than actual story.
In the end, Stop Rewind is a good, but slightly stretched and dramatised listen for someone who is interested in the complexities of identity, memory, and truth.