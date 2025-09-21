Podcast review | Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy

Taj Chellamuthu, a seven-year-old child from a South Indian village is taken away from his family, forcefully declared an orphan, only to be adopted by an American family. Now Taj Rowland, ‘the lost boy’ has faint childhood memories, and a sense that something wrong had happened with him. But, lacks the language to express. However, there is a key—cassettes from his childhood, with him murmuring in his long forgotten mother tongue—Tamil. Will ‘the lost boy’ be able to go back to his childhood. Will these cassettes, his long forgotten language and his adoptive parents help find the truth about his childhood and identity. Most important—was he ‘really’ adopted or just an unfortunate kidnapping victim?

In the sea of true-crime and personal narrative documentary podcasts, Stop Rewind: The Lost Boy stands out as an emotionally rich exploration of memory, loss, and identity. Told in ten immersive episodes, the series revolves around the extraordinary life of Taj’s abduction, adulthood and homecoming.

The narrative begins in the present with Taj, a grown man now, grappling with a strong sense that something from his childhood doesn’t add up. As the series unfolds, each episode peels back a layer, revealing Taj’s life in reverse: from adult unease, to his difficult adulthood, to hazy but disturbing memory of being taken. The podcast is structured around voice recordings of Taj, which his mother recorded when he arrived in their family.