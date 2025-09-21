Robert Redford, who died on September 16, 2025, leaves behind a legacy as one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars—an actor, director, and producer. Over six decades, he redefined what it meant to be both a leading man and an independent filmmaker. In this conversation, Redford reflects on his career, his philosophy on life, and the passions that kept him grounded beyond the screen.

What would you say has been the key factor to your long and distinguished career as a filmmaker?

Well, I think it’s an idea to try something. There’s a great line by TS Eliot: ‘There’s only the trying, the rest is not our business.’ I think the success is somehow as good as it feels in the moment. It doesn’t quite match the journey towards it. And so you’re constantly trying. As long as you’re aware that change is inevitable, you can always keep trying, and that’s what I always tried to do.

Was there ever a point where you wanted to quit the movie industry?

Every ten years! There have been a lot of low points where I thought I might pack it all in. But luckily, there have always been highs.