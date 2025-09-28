Interview | ‘I prove myself with every film’: Teja Sajja

Early success doesn’t weigh lightly on Teja Sajja. After his blockbuster run Hanu-Man, which also won the National Award, the young actor is back with Mirai, a superhero fantasy film directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Backed by Karan Johar, Mirai released pan-India, winning the hearts of audiences all across the country. In this conversation, Sajja speaks about efforts behind the film, the blurring lines between Hindi and regional cinema, and why every project is a challenge for him.

Mirai is doing well at the box office. What made you say yes to the project?

It was a challenging film as far as the making and budget were concerned. We were not sure how we would fit the film into this budget. We had a lot of constraints and limitations, but our ambitions were high. We have shot the film on real-life locations without using body doubles or green mat sequences. We have put in extra efforts to make it a big film. I believe that this film will cater to all age groups from 10 to 80 years old. Very few Telugu films have action with adventure. Children will love the fantasy element, young adults will love the action-adventure, and the 80-year-olds will connect to the mythology and history.