OTT review | 'The Big Fake'

Director Stefano Lodovichi’s The Big Fake is an acquired taste, but it is also a tactless and flavourless film. The crime drama follows three friends who go to Rome and occupy different positions that impact the nation’s politics and economy in one way or another. Toni (Pietro Castellitto) uses his skills to create different pieces of artwork, including counterfeit paintings and fake documents, for Rome’s criminal underbelly. Vittorio (Andrea Arcangeli) continues his path as a priest in the city, and Fabione (Pierluigi Gigante) works for a revolutionary group called The Red Brigade.

The film mostly revolves around how Toni forges paperwork and pieces of art in return for major money. It also shows how his dealings with the Mafia and other powerful people affect his relationship with Vittorio and Fabione. The Big Fake tackles several themes, such as authorship versus imitation, an artist’s moral blindness and self-serving nature, and identity as the ultimate form of forgery. For example, Toni working closely with the criminal underbelly of Rome serves as an intriguing paradox. He gains appreciation from within the shadows rather than being publicly celebrated. While the plot appears intriguing and promising on paper, the presentation fails to infuse enough excitement.