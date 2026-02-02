Interview|If there’s something I want to do, I do it: Shahid Kapoor

You’ve also completed O’ Romeo with Vishal Bhardwaj—your fourth collaboration. What defines the creative synergy between the two of you?

There is some X factor that we share. Whenever we come together, I feel we bring out the best in each other, and that he’s fundamental in my career graph, bringing out certain aspects of me which I wasn’t aware existed. Once you open up on certain aspects of your performance, you realise that you are capable of exploring those spaces, and it contributes to your repertoire as an actor. Over the last decade, Vishal and I have grown as people. I do feel that O’ Romeo is a very special film. The world Vishal creates is always very fresh. So I’m hoping that we can give the audience a cinematic entertainer, which comes rarely these days.

There seems to be a disconnect between the industry and the audience. As someone selective about his work, what’s been your observation?

I always fall back on quality, and I feel that if you do qualitative work, it will sometimes be niche, and sometimes it will encompass a broader aspect of it. For me, it’s always been about pushing cinema forward. To play characters, tell stories that entertain. Of course, it’s a two-way relationship. You listen to the audience and understand where they are coming from. Understand when they are not happy with the product, and why. What’s making them feel let down? But these days the way it is… It’s almost like either a film does small numbers or extremely big numbers. So I think it’s a time we should all stay humble, put our heads down, and remember that we’re just like any other person trying to do something, and wanting the love of the audience.