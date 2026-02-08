A historical act

With such characters, it’s also little wonder that research and preparation have become central to Gupta’s craft. “Once I take up a role, I need to keep digging to find gold. The deeper I go, the more layers reveal themselves. Once I have the information that I need, that’s when the talent comes into play. Research lays the foundation; performance gives it life.”

While Gupta has had three back-to-back historical projects, his portfolio includes mainstream works such as romance drama Badmashiyaan, soap opera Tashan-e-Ishq, Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Bhoomi, and romantic thriller Operation Romeo. Ask him about how his journey evolved from mainstream television to more layered, historically rooted roles, and the actor in him pumps up. “My stint on television taught me a great deal. But once I found the nitty-gritty of the craft and discovered the talent within, I kept looking for a challenge. The actor in me was yearning to learn more. And, thankfully, the most challenging roles found their way to me,” he says.

Gupta’s career arc has also changed his understanding of success from his early film and television years to now. He explains, “Visibility on screen has always mattered the most to me as an actor. The roles I’ve taken on have required me to be consumed to the point where I have no other life. Call it a sacrifice, but honestly, I’m living the dream life. I’m happy to be at a place where I can choose stories that truly resonate.”