Podcast review: (Un)Parent

Another interesting episode talks of unschooling and unlearning the rigid education systems we have grown up within. While talking of stepping away from the mainstream, the podcast asks important questions—where do children go if they don’t follow the regular set-up, and what happens to friendships if they don’t go to school?

The episode Dear Mom(s), I Get it Now with Neha Sharma and Navneet Randhawa begins with parents’ expectations from their children. It also goes on to discuss modern-day experiences—how isolating parenting during the pandemic was, and whether or not to post children on social media.

Another episode discusses how play can make children learn more than a textbook. Yet others are based on disability, IVF, postpartum, and the tug of war between ambition and identity for new mothers. Oberoi brings in a psychological perspective to every conversation, which becomes an answer to the “whys”.