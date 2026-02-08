Podcast review: (Un)Parent

This parenting podcast does not involve a simple list of suggestions from an expert, but instead builds on shared experience and mutual learning. Hosted by journalist Gayeti Singh, clinical psychologist Nanki Oberoi, and brand consultant Ravneet Kaur Sethi, un(Parent) is a space of honest and candid conversation where parents discuss dilemmas they have struggled with. While unpacking difficult feelings—of both parents and children—the podcast reflects how parents navigate not just their children but also themselves in their new role.
If you have not tuned in, start with the episode with educationist Abha Adams, where the hosts set the tone by discussing how parenting has changed across generations. Discussing how inherited parenting patterns impact one’s own styles, the guest also offers her insights on why parents should sometimes let children get bored.
Another interesting episode talks of unschooling and unlearning the rigid education systems we have grown up within. While talking of stepping away from the mainstream, the podcast asks important questions—where do children go if they don’t follow the regular set-up, and what happens to friendships if they don’t go to school?
The episode Dear Mom(s), I Get it Now with Neha Sharma and Navneet Randhawa begins with parents’ expectations from their children. It also goes on to discuss modern-day experiences—how isolating parenting during the pandemic was, and whether or not to post children on social media.
Another episode discusses how play can make children learn more than a textbook. Yet others are based on disability, IVF, postpartum, and the tug of war between ambition and identity for new mothers. Oberoi brings in a psychological perspective to every conversation, which becomes an answer to the “whys”.
With 11 episodes, and each spanning more than an hour, the podcast is comprehensive, conversational, and real. However, with hosts and guests discussing similar ideas without offering clear conclusions, the co nversations sometimes feel repetitive. A concise delivery of ideas, along with the use of graphics, could make the podcast more impactful. Also, while the hosts talk about parenting not being exclusive to mothers, most guests so far have been women. They must invite more fathers, single parents, and persons who have chosen unconventional methods of parenthood to paint a holistic picture of parenting today.
(Un)Parent
Hosts: Gayeti Singh, Nanki Oberoi, Ravneet Kaur Sethi
Platform: Youtube
Genre: Conversational
Language: Hindi, English
Rating: 3.5