Interview|I want to protect my ability to take risks: Bhumi Pednekar

Small-town realism may have been Bhumi Pednekar’s calling card—most of her film roles have been of the small-town girl—but her latest Prime Video series Daldal signals a shift in scale and swagger. As the youngest officer to head the Mumbai Crime Branch, she commands the screen in a role driven by authority, pressure, and moral complexity. In this conversation, Pednekar reflects on her decade-long career, which she likes to call an ‘evolution’, her growing appetite for ambiguity, and why she gravitates toward women who are negotiating systems.

Daldal looks like a conscious move into darker, more interior storytelling. What was it about this character or this world that made you feel this was the right choice for you at this moment?

It felt like the natural next step in my journey. I’ve always been drawn to stories that interrogate society or human behaviour, but Daldal goes inward in a way I hadn’t explored before. Rita lives in silence, in unresolved trauma, in moral ambiguity. The world of the show is bleak, uncomfortable, and psychologically demanding, and that discomfort excited me. At this stage, I’m hungry for characters that don’t explain themselves, that trust the audience, and that force me to unlearn my own habits as a performer. Daldal did all of that.