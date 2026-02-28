Interview|‘I am More than Just Pretty’: Halle Berry

Halle Berry has spent decades commanding the screen, but at 60, she is no longer interested in simply being admired; she wants to be heard. With her new film, Crime 101, the Hollywood star reveals how her character represents her take on how society needs to change its attitude toward older women and how she has come to be frustrated by the focus on looks above achievement.

How would you describe Crime 101?

Well, it’s a sexy heist film with a lot of surprises. It has the energy of Heat and The Thomas Crown Affair. Bart Layton, our director, did such a great job. The movie looks fantastic. It’s a super stylish thriller. Everyone is going to love it.

What can you tell us about the character you play?

My character is Sharon, an insurance broker for the rich and powerful. She has spent her career doing her job, waiting for her moment to get what she feels she deserves, only for it to be denied her because of her age. I really jumped at the idea of ageism and what that means for a woman, and how it can be so hard to fight against that.