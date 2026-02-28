Interview|‘I am More than Just Pretty’: Halle Berry

Halle Berry has spent decades commanding the screen, but at 60, she is no longer interested in simply being admired; she wants to be heard. With her new film, Crime 101, the Hollywood star reveals how her character represents her take on how society needs to change its attitude toward older women and how she has come to be frustrated by the focus on looks above achievement.
How would you describe Crime 101?
Well, it’s a sexy heist film with a lot of surprises. It has the energy of Heat and The Thomas Crown Affair. Bart Layton, our director, did such a great job. The movie looks fantastic. It’s a super stylish thriller. Everyone is going to love it.
What can you tell us about the character you play?
My character is Sharon, an insurance broker for the rich and powerful. She has spent her career doing her job, waiting for her moment to get what she feels she deserves, only for it to be denied her because of her age. I really jumped at the idea of ageism and what that means for a woman, and how it can be so hard to fight against that.
Was tackling the subject of ageism a big factor to take this role?
It was a big part of it, for sure. This feels so relevant to where I am in my life and some issues that I have been dealing with. I felt instantly like I knew who this woman was. And knowing the people I was going to be working with, this was one of those no-brainer opportunities.
Why do you feel it is important to speak out for women and the issues many face because of their age?
I relate to being a woman of a certain age and to what we are facing today in the world we live in. Women are still being discarded and being made to feel invaluable, as if we have nothing left to contribute because of age. So to be able to portray this character and have my say through art is just wildly gratifying.
You turn 60 later this year. How do you feel about that?
I feel like I am at the best time of my life, as an actor and in everything I do. I have called this period my greatest act, and I do believe that. Being an actor, an entrepreneur and a woman at this age, and getting to do what I am passionate about is incredibly fulfilling. So I’m not afraid of getting older, I’m just excited about what comes next.
You have said how you have often found the focus on your looks frustrating.
It’s actually a hard thing to talk about without it coming across the wrong way. To be described as pretty is not a bad thing, but I have always felt I am more than that. It’s just reductive to be described by your looks alone and not by how hard you have worked. I feel this is my time to show that I am something other than just that.
How was working with Chris Hemsworth in Crime 101?
Fantastic. I loved it. I got to work with so many great people on this movie—people I have admired for so long. Chris and Mark (Ruffalo) were a joy to work with, and I also have to mention Monica Barbaro and all the women in this movie. We have such a great representation of strong women in this film.
Did you already know Chris before signing up for this film together?
I did not. Of course, I knew about him. I was a fan. The first time we met was actually on set for the first day of rehearsals. We hit it off right away.
What is the one thing that you are most proud of?
I have a lot to be proud of. I’m grateful for that. But the thing I am most proud of is my kids—my two beautiful children. They are the best things in my life.
It’s been 24 years since you won your Oscars. What do you think looking back at that time now?
Just that it was the most wonderful, glorious, important night of my career. Nothing will ever compare to the glory and the shock of that moment. I’m still so proud that it’s part of history now, and my great-grandchildren will be able to say, ‘Hey, my great-grandmother won an Oscars!’ That feels good. But life quickly went back to normal after that night. Oscars are great for that night. You get a pat on the back, but then you go back trying to make a living.