Singer Pink hospitalised for neck surgery, says she is getting 'two new shiny discs'

WASHINGTON: Singer and songwriter Pink revealed that she spent New Year's Eve in the hospital as she prepared to undergo neck surgery, saying she is set to receive "two new shiny discs," according to E! News.

The 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared the update in a heartfelt Instagram post, while her family, including her children Willow (14) and Jameson (8), whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, were away snowboarding.

"I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025," Pink wrote. "This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."

Reflecting on her decision to focus on healing and self-care, the singer said, "And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy face-lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth."

While Pink did not disclose the cause of her injury, she hinted at the physical demands of her profession, remarking that "rock 'n' roll is a contact sport."