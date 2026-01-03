Bike hits Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua in Guwahati; actor says both are fine

GUWAHATI: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Guwahati on Friday night.

The two were hit by a two-wheeler while they were crossing a street. After the mishap, the actor and his wife were admitted to a private hospital. The bike rider, who too was injured, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Later, Vidyarthi took to Instagram to share their health updates.

“Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well. I am good. I sustained a minor injury but am absolutely fine. (I am) walking, talking, standing; everything is happening. “(There is) nothing to sensationalise,” the actor said.

He also stated that he had checked with the police and learnt that the bike rider regained consciousness. “I wish well for everyone,” he further said.