For the sake of truth

There are filmmakers who chase spectacle and grandeur. And then there is Madhur Bhandarkar, who for over two decades has pursued something far less ornamental and far more unsettling: truth. His cinema moves through dimly lit corridors where glamour recedes, shadows dominate, and uncomfortable realities quietly surface. From Chandni Bar and Page 3 to Corporate and Fashion, Bhandarkar has consistently looked behind the shimmer of fame to expose its human cost. With The Wives, he returns to the territory that earned him a National Award—private lives beneath public images, the unspoken behind Bollywood’s carefully staged spectacle.

Starring Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, and Regina Cassandra, the film brings together actors from different regions. But Bhandarkar is clear about its scope. “It basically comprises the world of Bollywood wives. It’s about the trials and tribulations of their life. It’s from my point of view—an inside view, inside the world of the star wives,” he says.

That instinct—to probe the hidden mechanics of show business—has long defined his work. Across his career, Bhandarkar has maintained that the audience, not stars or filmmakers, is the real hero. “Without the audience, we are nobody. The audience is the one who takes you and makes you a star, a superstar. Whatever love the audience has given Madhur Bhandarkar’s films in the last 25 years, that is important for me,” he says.