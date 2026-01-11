Interview | Avatar was the Turning Point in My Career: Zoe Saldana
As Avatar returns to the big screen, Zoe Saldana, the 47-year-old star of the film, reveals how being a mother of three has changed the way she approaches her blue-skinned character—and why the James Cameron film is everything audiences want, expect, and more.
How would you say Avatar: Fire and Ash compares to what we have seen before in this franchise?
I would say this one is different. It’s just as spectacular, but it’s also way more emotional. It was definitely emotional for me, as a parent, because I really had to imagine the unimaginable. Both Sam Worthington and I have children so to experience the sense of loss and devestation our characters are going through in this one was really hard.
It’s almost 20 years since you were first cast as Neytiri. Did you ever imagine that this franchise would become such a huge part of your life?
Yeah, it’s a long time. This has always been about James Cameron’s vision for this world and while I don’t think any of us could fully believe it would actually happen over such a long period of time, here we are. When I signed on, it was for five movies. That was always the plan. And because of the way each movie is made, it was always going to take a long time.
Did you always know Avatar would become the phenomenon it is now?
Not at all. I was just excited to be working with my idol, James Cameron, and to be playing this amazing jungle princess. I had great hopes for the first movie because it felt special from the beginning but the impact that it had, globally, exceeded any expectations I had. It’s a dream come true to be back in this incredible world.
Did you find playing Neytiri now more or less challening than when you started out?
More, definitely. Being a mother—and Neytiri also a mother—makes it more challenging. To know Neytiri and Jake Sully are raising their family in the angst of war is very disheartening and nerve-wracking. Sam is a father and I know it affects him deeply too. There are many nights when we leave the set crying because of the thought of what it would be like to have children in a situation where they might not be safe.
Apparently you can hold your breath under water for five minutes...
Yeah, that is the training we go through for the underwater scenes. It wasn’t like I just took off my dress and hopped into the water. It’s something I had to learn how to do and it was hard.
How has the film changed your life?
In a huge way. The first Avatar was the turning point in my career. I have learned so much from working on these movies. It’s like going to college with James as the teacher. I love how he challenges you, just as he challenges himself, and that you always end up learning something more than what you did from working with him. I have been able to utilise all of the tools I obtained on Avatar in my career and I am still using them today.
How was learning the Na’vi language again and can you speak it any time you like now?
No, I need more classes! But I do love the language and it was amazing to practice it and speak it. I love the way it sounds. Spanish is my first language, and I do find the vowels are very similar to the Na’vi language.
How do you identify with Neytiri?
I identify with the fact that she is strong, a strong mother and that she is also shy, or at least she was. Jake has made her lose her self-doubt and regain whatever confidence she lost. Her arc is very powerful. It’s part of what makes this such a beautiful and unique saga.