More than a vendetta

Panji Tengorak is not a straightforward revenge drama. While it retains the familiar scaffolding of vengeance, the film is far more interested in what simmers beneath the surface. Self-respect, brotherhood, longing, and the psychic fallout of war shape its emotional core. All of this unfolds within a brisk 90-minute runtime. The film follows the titular vagabond, who loses everything in a pirate attack and retreats from the world. After teaching himself martial arts and dabbling in dark arts, Panji is reluctantly drawn back into a conflict he has tried hard to avoid.

Revenge narratives often lean heavily on flashbacks, but the film handles them with flair. Each flashback is filtered through a character’s point of view, lending the past a shifting, unreliable quality. Hidden motivations drive every recollection, keeping the viewer constantly alert. Take Bramantya, an acquaintance of Panji’s teacher, who recruits him to fight bandits hoarding relics vital to winning an ongoing war. Bramantya also happens to be indirectly responsible for Panji’s transformation, a contradiction that sustains tension and distrust throughout the film.

In an era where animated action often equates intensity with excess, Panji Tengorak shows restraint. The violence is undeniably brutal—limbs are severed, skin is burned, heads are taken—but the stylised animation softens the impact without diluting its seriousness. Gore exists, but it never overwhelms the viewing experience.