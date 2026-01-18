Interview|Diaspora Genre has a Unique Cultural Position: Gurinder Chadha

An adaptation of Dickens’ classic for modern audiences is a huge undertaking. What inspired you?

I’ve always loved It’s a Wonderful Life, which also draws from Dickens’ classic. Since Indian cinema has always had a good dose of emotions, I thought of revisiting A Christmas Carol, but with a slice of a real, raw chapter of history—the story of Indians who were expelled from Uganda in the 1970s and sent to England. The journey of Scrooge (played by Kunal Nayyar), one such refugee, is quite painful, but when he is redeemed, it’s incredibly rewarding.

During your growing-up years, was cinema always on your mind?

Not at all. I had this dream to be a long-distance lorry driver! I was fascinated by the idea of driving a big truck down open roads, being in charge of something so massive and getting whatever I wanted from the stores.

Cinema entered my life in layers. On British television, I watched a lot of English films and the old comedies. When it came to Indian films, my father would make us watch classics such as Mother India. I remember watching Purab Aur Paschim and feeling shocked by its portrayal of Indians in the West.

Much later, during an internship at a magazine in Delhi, I came across a paper on how women were represented in the Indian media. Once again, it was an eye-opening experience and changed the way I viewed cinema forever. That’s when I realised that I didn’t want to just watch films anymore; I wanted to get behind the camera, tell my own stories and also apply them to United Kingdom.