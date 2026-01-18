Stepping into her own

Chitrangda Singh is revelling in what she describes as a moment of validation in her career. 2025 offered her a wide canvas to showcase her repertoire across genres and platforms, with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Housefull 5 and Raat Akeli Hai 2. The momentum, she believes, marks the beginning of what she jokingly calls ‘Chitrangda 2.0’. “I’ve been looking for work with good filmmakers,” she says. “When different directors want to work with you, it validates you as an actor. 2025 was definitely a gold-star year for my filmography.”

One of her biggest projects yet is Battle of Galwan, a war drama starring Salman Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese troops, the film blends large-scale commercial filmmaking with real-life events. “We shot in Ladakh, and the locations were stunning,” she says. “It was funny to shoot the romantic songs first, before getting into the drama. But Salman is an extremely warm co-star; he makes you feel comfortable. Even though it’s a commercial film, it gave me tremendous scope as an actor.”

The casting—Salman Khan, 60, opposite the 49-year-old Singh—has also struck a chord. “Emotional maturity matters more than age,” she says. “Sometimes that maturity comes with age, sometimes it comes naturally, like with someone like Alia Bhatt. For me, emotional rhythm is key. That’s what makes a pairing believable.”