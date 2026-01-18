Stepping into her own

Chitrangda Singh is revelling in what she describes as a moment of validation in her career. 2025 offered her a wide canvas to showcase her repertoire across genres and platforms, with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Housefull 5 and Raat Akeli Hai 2. The momentum, she believes, marks the beginning of what she jokingly calls ‘Chitrangda 2.0’. “I’ve been looking for work with good filmmakers,” she says. “When different directors want to work with you, it validates you as an actor. 2025 was definitely a gold-star year for my filmography.”
One of her biggest projects yet is Battle of Galwan, a war drama starring Salman Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese troops, the film blends large-scale commercial filmmaking with real-life events. “We shot in Ladakh, and the locations were stunning,” she says. “It was funny to shoot the romantic songs first, before getting into the drama. But Salman is an extremely warm co-star; he makes you feel comfortable. Even though it’s a commercial film, it gave me tremendous scope as an actor.”
The casting—Salman Khan, 60, opposite the 49-year-old Singh—has also struck a chord. “Emotional maturity matters more than age,” she says. “Sometimes that maturity comes with age, sometimes it comes naturally, like with someone like Alia Bhatt. For me, emotional rhythm is key. That’s what makes a pairing believable.”
A self-taught actor with a quietly arresting screen presence, Singh’s journey has never followed the industry playbook. She burst onto the scene with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005, winning critical acclaim and Best Debut awards. But instead of capitalising on the moment, she stepped away for personal reasons, turning down projects like Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte and Abhishek Chaubey’s Ishqiya. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” she says. “But knowing the person I was then, I don’t think I could’ve done it differently. That break made me a better actor. It improved my emotional quotient and gave me perspective. Work slowed down, yes, but I don’t regret it. I have a beautiful son, and I learnt how important it is to have a life outside work.”
If she could change one thing, she admits, it would be how completely she disconnected. “I changed my phone number and cut myself off,” she says. “Maybe if I hadn’t, and if I’d known who was looking out for me, I might’ve found a way to balance my family and work better.”
Her return—with Yeh Saali Zindagi and Desi Boyz—was gradual but deliberate. Over time, she rebuilt her filmography with layered, often morally complex roles. She credits OTT platforms for expanding possibilities for women. “These stories allow women to be real—flawed, grey, contradictory. Perfect characters are boring. There is no ideal world, so there can’t be ideal people. That duality is what makes characters interesting.”
Singh is also returning to production, eight years after her debut with Soorma, a biographical drama on hockey player Sandeep Singh. Her next project, she confirms, is another biopic. “I’ve finally got the rights, and it’s almost locked,” she says. “I really want to tell this story.”
For now, Singh is in no hurry. “I want to build steadily,” she says. “You have to be careful about what you choose. There’s no rush. Good things take time, and I’m in a happy space.”