Interview | A vulnerable woman is just as strong: Laura Dern

Laura Dern has built a career on complex women whose power lies as much in vulnerability as in resolve. With Is This Thing On?, the actor reflects on love, marriage, and why stories about long-term relationships feel increasingly urgent today.

How would you describe Is This Thing On?

It is a mature story about a couple who have been married for 25 years, but who suddenly find they have lost their way. They are trying to get back to what they were as a couple, but they really have no idea how to do it. It’s a hysterically funny movie, but it’s also about empathy, kindness, love, and learning to communicate.

What first attracted you to the project?

Well, Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett were big factors. They described the idea to me, and when I read the script, I was just blown away at how beautifully crafted it was. It’s so rare that you get to explore a relationship in this way. I really couldn’t believe my luck when I was asked to be a part of it.