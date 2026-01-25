Interview | A vulnerable woman is just as strong: Laura Dern

Laura Dern has built a career on complex women whose power lies as much in vulnerability as in resolve. With Is This Thing On?, the actor reflects on love, marriage, and why stories about long-term relationships feel increasingly urgent today.
How would you describe Is This Thing On?
It is a mature story about a couple who have been married for 25 years, but who suddenly find they have lost their way. They are trying to get back to what they were as a couple, but they really have no idea how to do it. It’s a hysterically funny movie, but it’s also about empathy, kindness, love, and learning to communicate.
What first attracted you to the project?
Well, Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett were big factors. They described the idea to me, and when I read the script, I was just blown away at how beautifully crafted it was. It’s so rare that you get to explore a relationship in this way. I really couldn’t believe my luck when I was asked to be a part of it.
How was it working with Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett?
I loved it. I have been the biggest fan of Will’s for the longest time. I honestly believe he is one of the greatest actors, and his performance in this is just incredible. And then to work with Bradley, a director who, of course, is also a brilliant actor, was just a joy. We were all able to work together, trust each other, and have fun.
Did you and Will do anything in particular to create the energy between your characters?
It was about getting into the mindset of a couple that has been together for 25 years. We did many workshops where we would deep dive into each other’s lives and share stories about our childhoods and things like that. Bradley was also a part of that very intimate and beautiful process. Everything was like that promise when you meet a stranger, and you don’t know where the relationship is going, but you have a vision because you are falling in love. It felt like that kind of journey.
Have you ever felt lost with your character in this film?
Yes, many times. That is really the question this story asks of all of us. It’s such a universal story because we all can lose the plot in our lives. The idea that we are going to meet someone, fall in love, and stay the same as when we first locked eyes is a fairy tale. That is not real love. You have to be brave enough to continue to find the things in yourself, in your partner, in your art, that you love or that feel new.
What is your take on your character’s decision to give her marriage another chance?
I understand it. I understand that, as individuals, we are forever changing, and our relationships change with us. Commitment sometimes has to be redefined, but it can only happen with an agreement to be vulnerable and honest with your partner. It’s not about the other person’s flaws, it’s about your own. Each of you has to be willing to go on that journey, which Alex and Tess are when they get back together.
Is it different to be directed by a director who is also an actor, as Bradley is?
Yes. I have had the privilege to work with a few incredible actor-directors, and I have found that they always have an incredible openness to actors. When Bradley is directing you, he knows something in you that is the truth. He has a way of inviting you to find it, and he will always be there with you.
How do you go about choosing your projects at this stage of your career?
It’s always been about the filmmaker and who I am working with. It’s also about finding a story that feels authentic and essential.
How does it feel to go from big blockbusters like Jurassic Park to intimate projects like Is This Thing On?
It’s funny because I’m often asked about how I go from playing a tough, badass woman like Ellie Sattler to something more gentle. To me, a vulnerable woman is just as strong. Tess leads with her vulnerability and her determination to do what she thinks is best for her to rediscover her life. That makes her a real-life superhero.
Finally, can we all learn something about relationships from Is This Thing On?
I did, but I don’t think the film gives all the answers to what commitment is. No matter how long two people are together, we still feel losing it all if we have a flaw. As a woman, to play a character who says that being a mother and a partner may not have been enough is powerful because there is shame in that for women. We don’t talk about it enough, even though many of us have experienced this. That so moved me, and how Tess is seen to admit her fears and vulnerabilities.