Close enough for an engaging drama

Solid, simple, but still a formulaic World War drama. Nicholas Hytner’s The Choral has everything but still lacks for a memorable war movie. Set in a fictional town of Yorkshire, grappling with the impacts of World War I in 1916, The Choral, in many ways, tries to represent the views of the country during The Great War. The movie revolves around Dr Henry Guthrie—a German-loving, atheist gay played by Ralph Fiennes, who is brought in by the choral society of Ramsden, to become the choirmaster and lead them for a performance, after the current choirmaster joins World War I.

For a film that explores humanity’s connection with art, it marches on with cold precision like soldiers in a war. The choral society of Ramsden holds auditions for the upcoming performance. As the auditions are conducted, we are introduced to the characters one by one. As Mary (Amara Okereke), a Salvation Army nurse enters the room, she is quickly rebuked in the presumption that she is searching for donations. While everyone in the room is pro war, Bennett uses the moment to introduce the hypocrisy that lies within that microcosm.