Interview | ‘It’s Not Every Day You Get to be a Pirate’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

How did you manage to get into the mindset of a pirate?

When the script first came to me, I didn’t actually know there were female pirates. So I did a lot of research and was fascinated by an Irish female called Grace O’Malley. She was known as the Pirate Queen back in the 1500s. There are tales of female pirates who fought battles while they were pregnant. I really went down a rabbit hole and discovered so many incredible stories about these brave women.

You worked with the Russo brothers on Citadel. What is it about them as directors that you enjoy?

I just love collaborating with them. And this being set in such a specific time period was so different and exciting. I felt lucky to be involved.

Your character, Ercell Bodden, will do anything to protect her family. As a mother yourself, is that something you can identify with?

Of course. I think it’s something that will resonate with all parents. It’s certainly the reason I responded so strongly to the script when I first read it. That was two years ago so I was a new mum, with all the emotions that come with that. I kind of understood Ercell as a character and the extremes someone like her will go to in order to protect her child.