Love, loss, and law

In the second season of Kohraa, the fog is thicker, and the cops far more fragile. The crime may be the hook, but it is grief, ego, patriarchy and private fractures that drive the engine. This time, stepping into the established universe is Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur—a cop carrying loss like a second skin. Singh had already been a fan of the first season. So when the call came, it was a celebration. “Reading the script, understanding the character of Dhanwant, which is so complex and so not easy to play—that’s what I loved. The challenge of something I’ve never done before,” she says.

If Singh is entering the landscape, Barun Sobti returns to it. As ACP Garundi, he charts a quiet coming-of-age. The ferocity hasn’t vanished; it has matured. “He is a little more controlled this time,” Sobti says. “He’s starting a new life with his wife. There’s way too much female influence in his life now than there was earlier,” he laughs. “It’s delicate.” Garundi is softer, more measured, more restrained—with his wife and with Dhanwant. The writers, Sobti shares, felt Season 2’s Garundi was closer to who he is off-screen. “He’s more evolved. I think his evolution is nice.”