Podcast review|Shut Up! We’re Talking

When Shakuntala sits on a rock, the sweat from her hips imprints the surface, showing her beautiful curves. This imagery is explicitly described by Kalidasa in the original Sanskrit version of Shakuntala. The English version, however, sanitises the sexual imagery and simply references her sitting on the rock. Talking about this Eurocentric approach that treats sex as taboo and dismisses the curvy Indian body type, host Vagmita Singh shares her own ordeals with her weight in the podcast series Shut Up! We’re Talking. Aptly titled Why Do We Hate Our Bodies, this episode sees hosts Singh and Saumya Sahni sit down to discuss body shaming, weight-loss judgment, and more. Even doctors, Sahni observes, are quick to make judgements about weight. “I hate that all my back pain questions are directed towards my weight,” she says, noting how the conversation quickly moves to thyroid problems, PCOS or dieting the moment someone is slightly overweight.

The podcast also moves beyond personal experiences into popular culture. In one episode, the hosts sit down with Pulkit Kochar to talk about cinema and changing social attitudes. They discuss how Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Sholay had to die because widow remarriage was unacceptable in mainstream storytelling at the time. The conversation branches into misogyny in films, shifting audience sensibilities, Bollywood censorship, the copy culture in music, and the recent rise of Malayalam cinema as a creative force.