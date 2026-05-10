His Double Trial

The distance between Parliament and the fictional Patparganj High Court may be covered in less than an hour. However, for Ravi Kishan, navigating legal loopholes as a politician is far easier than the unruly chaos he faces as Principal District Judge VD Tyagi in Mamla Legal Hai 2. Inspired by real-life cases, Netflix’s satirical drama hits the gavel on judicial biases and systemic delays.

“A judge is always on trial,” he says, reflecting on his role. “Of course, otherwise, who will watch or remember you? Every new release is a test. From Dilip Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan and me, you are constantly tried and tested. An actor has to give his exam.”

For Kishan, being a judge in a film is far messier than arguing cases from the floor as a parliamentarian. Drawing similarities between his character and his real life as a politician, he says, “We are both lawmakers. In my constituency, people come to me with their grievances, while Tyagi is faced with some unusual cases as well. But having said that, the man is a hustler and a survivor, and is emotionally attuned to the people. You will see many like him in the corridors of the civil courts.”