'He made my life hell': Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar's death, life after

MUMBAI: Actor Tanushree Dutta on Friday said she has been getting lot of negativity on social media in the aftermath of senior star Nana Patekar's death while detailing how her life became a hell since she accused him of sexual harassment in 2018.

Dutta had accused Patekar, who passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, of misbehaving with her when they were shooting an item song for the 2008 movie "Horn Ok Pleassss".

In October 2018, she repeated her allegations, which kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dutta said she faced attacks on her life and there would be goons following her everywhere.

"People don't know the state I have been in since the MeToo movement. The girl who used to work out five days a week, who used to roam around the world without fear, I never had any security issues and no trouble traveling anywhere," Dutta said.

"After #MeToo, such incidents have happened with me that I can't even narrate it here on Instagram. Your face will be wet with shame. People don't know what all has happened to me," the actor said.

"In 2024, someone cut the brakes of my car. The goons used to follow me everywhere after the #MeToo movement," she added.

In the wake of Patekar's death on Thursday, Dutta had posted a video on her Instagram Stories where she said she got the news of his demise but will give a reaction once "I figure out what kind of reaction I should have".

"I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives and post content. And now I'm worried that in the evening, that's all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead," she said.

In the new video, Dutta criticised those sending her negative messages, saying that a person's death does not absolve them of their crimes.