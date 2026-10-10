Thiagarajan Kumararaja-Vijay Sethupathi's Pocket Novel wraps filming

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's third feature directorial, Pocket Novel, has wrapped filming. The upcoming film is Kumararaja's return to feature films after 2016's Super Deluxe.
In February 2026, Thiagarajan was announced to reunite with Vijay Sethupathi after Super Deluxe, with the title being announced subsequently. Along with the title announcement, Raj B Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, and Kishore were announced to be part of Pocket Novel's cast.
Vadhandhi's creator Andrew Louis has written the story and screenplay for Pocket Novel. The crew of the film includes director of photography Nirav Shah, editor Sathyaraj Natarajan, art director V Shanmugaraja, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Thiagarajan is producing Pocket Novel along with SD Ezhilmathy under the Tyler Durden and Kino Fist banner. Ezhilmathy also serves as the costume designer. Meanwhile editor Sathyaraj is also serving as an executive producer.
A release date for the film is yet to be announced.