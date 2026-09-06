Early Emmys ceremony could bring many trophies for 'The Pitt,' 'Hacks' and 'Pluribus'

LOS ANGELES: Top nominees “The Pitt,” “Hacks,” “Pluribus” and “Widow’s Bay” will have chances to stock up on Emmys Sunday at an early ceremony eight days before the main awards show and telecast.

The Television Academy hands out well over 100 primetime Emmys, and most of them will be presented this weekend in a pair of ceremonies at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. They were previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys but have now been rebranded as simply the first two nights of the 78th Emmy Awards.

The two nights will be edited together to air Sept. 12 on FXX and stream on Hulu the following day. The primetime Sept. 14 ceremony, also at the Peacock Theater and hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Bad Bunny won his first career Emmy Award Saturday for his Super Bowl halftime show, which was awarded home seven trophies.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” won the Emmy for outstanding variety special, beating out the telecasts for the Oscars, the Grammys and the Tonys. Bad Bunny, nominated under his birth name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, gets an Emmy as a producer-performer. It was his first nomination.

“The Pitt,” HBO Max's day-in-the-life medical series, won best drama for its first season and is this year's top overall contender with 25 nominations. It could win as many as nine on Sunday. “Hacks,” also from HBO Max, got a record-tying 24 comedy nominations for its fifth and final season and could win as many as a dozen Sunday.