Vijay Antony's Appa Kutty gets release date

Though the plot is yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a thriller revolving around the emotions between a father and his daughter. The film also stars Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Muthu Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, Chithra Lakshmanan, Muruganantham, Praveena, Haripriya Isai and Lizzie Antony.