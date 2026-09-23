Vijay Antony's Appa Kutty gets release date

The makers of Vijay Antony's upcoming film Appa Kutty announced on Tuesday that it would release in theatres on October 16. Mu Maran, who last directed the GV Prakash starrer Blackmail, is directing the film.
Alongside Vijay Antony, Lithanya, who played young Viji in Jana Nayagan, is starring in a prominent role. The film is titled Nanna Kutty in Telugu. Vijay Antony was last seen in an extended appearance in Sasi's Nooru Saami, starring Swasika, Ajay Dhishan and Kavya Anil.
Though the plot is yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a thriller revolving around the emotions between a father and his daughter. The film also stars Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Muthu Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, Chithra Lakshmanan, Muruganantham, Praveena, Haripriya Isai and Lizzie Antony.
Appa Kutty has dialogues by Mu Maran and Puthiya Parithi. Besides Vijay Antony, its technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Rajendran, production designer A Raja, and action director Rajasekar.