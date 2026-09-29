Kristen Stewart to lead supernatural drama

Kristen Stewart is set to reunite with her Personal Shopper collaborator Olivier Assayas for a new supernatural film titled Spiritual World. Joining Stewart are Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Barbara Sukowa (Lola), and Niels Schneider (Heartbeats). The film is Stewart's third pairing with Assayas after Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) and Personal Shopper (2016).
The film follows Ada (Stewart), a haunted young woman with clairvoyant powers who is subjected to mysterious premonitions. With the shoot planned for February next year, the film is produced by Curiosa Films' Olivier Delbosc and ARTE France.
Stewart, known for the Twilight Saga films, Spencer, and Adventureland, had her Full Phil premiering in Cannes this year and The Wrong Girls releasing in the US this August. In addition to Spiritual World, she also has Flesh of the Gods in the pipeline.