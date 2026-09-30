Makkal Kaavalan gets December release date

Actor Manikandan's upcoming film Makkal Kaavalan, written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, is set to release in theatres on December 4.
The action drama, produced by Birla Studios and Neelam Studios, follows a man who refuses to allow the circumstances of his birth or the barriers around him to determine his ambitions. At one point, he is left with two choices: Surrender or resist. The makers describe the film as "emotionally resonant, socially rooted and unmistakably cinematic."
Manikandan is headlining this film after his hit 2025 family entertainer Kudumbasthan. Starring alongside Manikandan are Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, RK Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu.
The film comprises Nivas K Prasanna, cinematographer Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editor Arul Moses, stunt director Don Ashok, and production designer Pappanadu C Uthayakumar on the technical team. Birla Studios' Aditi Anand and Neelam Studios' Pa Ranjith are teaming up back-to-back after the success of Mari Selvaraj's directorial Bison Kaalamaadan.