Powering up for the big day

Think big, fat Indian weddings. Visuals of a bride in a heavily embellished lehenga and a groom in a jewelled sherwani pops right up. But, designers Sarah and Sandeep think its time to dress a couple in well-tailored pantsuits and tuxedos. Their latest Sartorial Festive 2025 wedding collection is about power dressing.

Redefining traditional Indian wedding wear, the collection introduces silhouettes such as Jenny and Manny trousers paired with tucked-in kurtas, shirts, and elegantly draped jackets for the man.

For the bride, who subscribes to the sustainability trope and would love to repurpose ceremonial wear for years to come, the designers have styles that are a fresh take on traditional bandhgalas, tuxedos, bandi kurtas, and trouser sets.

“Power dressing has been synonymous with all our wedding collections over the years, We have experimented with power lehengas, but this year, we have gone back to our core aesthetic and brand ideology of power dressing through tailored suits,” says Sandeep. The wedding collection has been carefully curated over a period of six months and comprises 31 looks.

The nuances lie in the micro detailing, and Sarah and Sandeep have left no thread loose to create pieces with asymmetrical cuts and clean lines. Design techniques such as pleats, tonal embroideries, and mock flaps, with custom brass buttons and laser-cut brooches show of an unique blend of functionality and sophistication.

The designers have decided to stay away from the traditional gold and silver combo and opted for jewel tones in both dark and lighter tones. “For the womenswear, we have pieces in white and black. Why should men have all the fun? If they’re wearing tuxedos, so can we!” Sarah says.

The designers are under no illusion that most brides and grooms would go for traditional Indian wear on their big day.