The enchantment of lighting it up

The Joy of Giving

What’s Diwali without a generous sprinkling of gifts? Whether its artisanal diyas casting a warm glow or avant-garde lights dancing on innovation; luxury fragrances enveloping the room with elegance or high-glam footwear making heads turn; plush upholstery beckoning attention or décor accents speaking of extravagance, here’s unwrapping the magic of all new festive indulgences.

Suhani Pittie ₹6,500

Metal diya: A reimagining of the traditional mitti ka diya, this 22-carat gold-plated metal piece is a striking blend of heritage and contemporary luxury. Delicately framed by earthy terracotta and a dainty floral metal border, each diya comes in a luxurious velvet pouch.

Prata ₹6,500

Henry peg measure: This 92.5 silver peg measure adds a festive touch to your celebrations with its detailed carvings that gently shimmer in ambient light. Hypoallergenic and lightweight, it’s perfect for displays and getting into the celebratory spirit.

The Knotty Rope ₹5,990

Ganesh brass pooja box: This handcrafted box with intricate detailing pays homage to Lord Ganesha. Weighing 2 kg, its pure brass construction embodies sophistication that makes the piece worthy of becoming a cherished heirloom.

Jimmy Choo ₹1,27,816 (pumps) and ₹77,830 (bag)

Pumps & Bag: The brand’s Amel 50 pointed pumps, crafted from satin and crystal-embellished mesh with a graphic drop heel is quite the head-turner. Pair it with the Bon Bon champagne bucket bag adorned with a metal bracelet handle, and you’re ready to be the showstopper for the evening.

Tarun Tahiliani

₹44,900

Multi-coloured potli: This vibrant soft potli makes for an absolute showstopper at glamorous parties and festive gatherings. Its floral striped pattern features a dazzling mix of glass beads, tumble beads, lace, sequin embroidery and handmade pom-pom tassels.

Rosabagh On request

Duke in Love Collection: A lavish ode to the revelry of the season, this collection of cushions and beddings is infused with an old-world charm. The upholstery comes with intricate embroidery and gleaming gold accents.

5 Elements ₹5,990

The Golden Lotus jutti: Designed for nights when the revelry doesn’t end, this pair comes with a lotus motif made with dabka, kasab and nakshi work, finished with pearl beads. It features a double cushioning, ensuring you can dance away the night.

The Décor Circle ₹12,500

Marmor Dragonfly candle holders: This three-piece candle holder set with a lustrous pearl finish adorns a dragonfly motif at the centre, adding a bit of whimsy to your Diwali ambience.