The enchantment of lighting it up

The Joy of Giving
What’s Diwali without a generous sprinkling of gifts? Whether its artisanal diyas casting a warm glow or avant-garde lights dancing on innovation; luxury fragrances enveloping the room with elegance or high-glam footwear making heads turn; plush upholstery beckoning attention or décor accents speaking of extravagance, here’s unwrapping the magic of all new festive indulgences.
Suhani Pittie ₹6,500
Metal diya: A reimagining of the traditional mitti ka diya, this 22-carat gold-plated metal piece is a striking blend of heritage and contemporary luxury. Delicately framed by earthy terracotta and a dainty floral metal border, each diya comes in a luxurious velvet pouch.
Prata ₹6,500
Henry peg measure: This 92.5 silver peg measure adds a festive touch to your celebrations with its detailed carvings that gently shimmer in ambient light. Hypoallergenic and lightweight, it’s perfect for displays and getting into the celebratory spirit.
The Knotty Rope ₹5,990
Ganesh brass pooja box: This handcrafted box with intricate detailing pays homage to Lord Ganesha. Weighing 2 kg, its pure brass construction embodies sophistication that makes the piece worthy of becoming a cherished heirloom.
Jimmy Choo ₹1,27,816 (pumps) and ₹77,830 (bag)
Pumps & Bag: The brand’s Amel 50 pointed pumps, crafted from satin and crystal-embellished mesh with a graphic drop heel is quite the head-turner. Pair it with the Bon Bon champagne bucket bag adorned with a metal bracelet handle, and you’re ready to be the showstopper for the evening.
Tarun Tahiliani
₹44,900
Multi-coloured potli: This vibrant soft potli makes for an absolute showstopper at glamorous parties and festive gatherings. Its floral striped pattern features a dazzling mix of glass beads, tumble beads, lace, sequin embroidery and handmade pom-pom tassels.
Rosabagh On request
Duke in Love Collection: A lavish ode to the revelry of the season, this collection of cushions and beddings is infused with an old-world charm. The upholstery comes with intricate embroidery and gleaming gold accents.
5 Elements ₹5,990
The Golden Lotus jutti: Designed for nights when the revelry doesn’t end, this pair comes with a lotus motif made with dabka, kasab and nakshi work, finished with pearl beads. It features a double cushioning, ensuring you can dance away the night.
The Décor Circle ₹12,500
Marmor Dragonfly candle holders: This three-piece candle holder set with a lustrous pearl finish adorns a dragonfly motif at the centre, adding a bit of whimsy to your Diwali ambience.
Fragrant whispers ₹24,999
Benarzo Luxury Reed diffuser: This infuses the air with delicate notes of amber, jasmine and saffron, transforming your space into a sensory haven. People can also choose from Neroli, Mediterranean Cypress, and Incense and Myrrh variants.
Let the Table Do the Talking
If there’s one element that truly sets the mood for any celebration, it’s a thoughtfully conceived tablescape. Whether you’re hosting a big party or dressing up the table for a cosy family dinner, an artful arrangement can be a delightful visual feast. Decor and table stylists share their best tips for creating memorable tablescapes this festive season.
Charcuterie as a centrepiece
Ditch boring vases and platters this Diwali. “Instead, grab a few hardback books—clean them thoroughly and stack them neatly. Place textured candles alongside to add warmth.
Lay down doilies over the books, and arrange whole fresh fruit with a paring knife. Add figs, pistachios, prunes, pecans, and a selection of treats like popcorn, granola bars, sugar scones, rice crisps, and candies,” says décor and tablescape stylist and educator, Divya Malhutra. This edible centrepiece is sure to attract great conversation and attention.
Glass apart
Bring out your goblets, grappa glasses, highballs and wine glasses; glass or crystal works best. “Group them and pour in just enough water to allow aromatic whole spices such as cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and star anise to float and give off a delightful fragrance. Place roses or mogra around the glass and line the circumference with a fairy light,” says Mehta.
Botanicals bonanza
“For a botanical themed tablescape, choosing a cohesive colour palette is essential, especially as monochromatic looks are trending this season. Word of caution: avoid overwhelming your table with a single hue. Incorporate shades within the same colour family while introducing contrasting accents.
For instance, if you opt for marigold, use lighter supplementary accents, or if you choose a lighter theme like mogra, integrate deeper shades to strike a balance. A good place to start is a runner or a table cloth made of cotton or jute,” says Malhutra, adding, “To enhance colour dimension, incorporate natural elements like polished stones, fallen leaves, and fresh flowers.”
Mix and match
‘A little bit of this and a little bit of that’ is having its moment under the sun. “Let’s start with what not to do, as poor choices can derail the entire look. Mix textures, not colours. Begin with a neutral base—a bare tabletop or a neutral tablecloth sets the stage perfectly. Layer contrasts such as rustic pieces with modern ones: rough-hewn wooden trays alongside sleek marble coastanders and traditional wicker baskets with chrome vases.
Juxtapose ornate elements against minimal designs, for instance, porcelain showpieces with understated dinnerware or glossy lacquer platters with earthy bamboo placemats. Consider patterned serving bowls on colour-washed stone slabs as well. Shiny velvet napkins tied with simple hemp twine look very classy,” says Krisnaa Mehta, founder and design director of India Circus.