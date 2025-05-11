Dusting off the blues

From supersized shapes to soft hues, the classic and timeless denim seems to have gotten a refreshing update. Even celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jennifer Lopez and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted in different versions of late—from barrel shape to skinny styles. Moreover, the newly crafted denims with clever details make it all the more utilitarian. For instance, Onitsuka Tiger’s recent denim series focuses on high-quality, Japanese-made denim crafted by a unique dyeing process. The denim pieces in the brand’s iconic yellow colour are created by carefully bleaching the base indigo blue fabric and then over-dyeing it with yellow dye. This process allows for a distinctive colour that highlights the yellow while retaining the depth of the indigo blue. Also worth mentioning is Savana’s Dare to Denim line which is all about flexibility, breathability, and unrestricted motion. Yogesh Agarwal, Country Partner of the brand shares, “The process of recontextualising denim for activewear was about rethinking structure—introducing lighter weaves, stretch infusions, and ergonomic cuts that allow movement without compromising on style.”

Flexibility and Freedom

There’s a shift towards denim that moves with you, rather than holds you back. Styles like stretch-infused joggers, wide-leg denims with flexible waistbands, and relaxed cargo fits are making denim more adaptable for an active lifestyle. It’s about comfort meeting style. “Denim isn’t just about the look anymore; it’s about how it feels and functions in everyday movement,” Agarwal adds.

Oppressive summer heat calls for textile which is soft and breathable as opposed to something thick and nubby. Anita Soundar, Founder and Designer of Disobedience notes that the brand’s denims are cotton based and most importantly biodegradable. “Our denim shoes are made from post-consumer textile and hand woven on looms,” she shares. The label has crafted a series of calf boots in denims and they are lined with 100 per cent cotton which provides comfort and breathability during summer. “We also make a range of flats made with handwoven recycled denims and these are apt for a day out in summer,” she adds.