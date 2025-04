A 32-year-old Chennai-based Bharatanatyam teacher Chezhiyal Neelakesi, brings the dance form to the underprivileged communities in India’s largest resettlement site of Kannagi Nagar. The divides of class, caste, religion, or age are left outside the doorstep of this dance class at the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust, as a 50-year-old taps her feet away alongside a six-year-old with abandon.