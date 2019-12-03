'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix is PETA Person of the Year

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix has been named 2019 Person of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix is vegan since the age of three and has been a longtime supporter of the animal rights organisation.

He recently appeared in PETA's "We Are All Animals" billboards in Times Square and on Sunset Billboard as he promoted legislation to ban travelling wild-animal circuses.

"Joaquin Phoenix never misses an opportunity to turn the spotlight away from himself and onto animals' plight and to set a great example of walking the vegan walk," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Previous PETA Person of the Year winners include Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Anjelica Huston, Olivia Munn, Eva Mendes and Alicia Silverstone.