'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to get best ensemble cast award at Capri Film Festival

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Quentin Tarantino's last movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which has a huge star cast comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is set to be honoured with the best ensemble cast award at the 24th edition of Capri, Hollywood -- The International Film Festival.

Scheduled to take place from December 27 to January 2, the international festival will also award Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' for the best-adapted screenplay by Steven Zaillian, reported Variety. Also, Marco Bellocchio's 'The Traitor' has been named in the best international feature film of the year category.

Tony Renis, the honorary president while commenting on the film's cast said, "DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie are the leading members of an outstanding cast that also includes Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lorenza Izzo and Al Pacino."

"Combined, these amazing performers populate the captivating scenario of 1969 Los Angeles, arousing the enthusiasm of audiences from all around the world," Renis added.

The film which opened in theatres in July this year was produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman and had grossed USD 368 million worldwide, according to figures reported in October.