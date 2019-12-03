You need to have magical powers, Batman is not a superhero, says Robert Pattinson

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While he is all geared up to play the titular role in 'The Batman' movie, Robert Pattinson believes that Batman "is not a superhero!"

The 'Twilight' star made the comments when he sat down for an interview with Willie Geist for the 'Sunday Sitdown' segment on the 'Today' show recently.

Justifying why he doesn't consider the iconic comic character as a superhero, the 33-year-old continued, "It's weird, I always balk at it. It doesn't count."

"You need to have, like, magical powers or something," Fox News quoted Pattinson as saying.

Pattinson didn't spill many beans about his role as Batman but hoped that it won't propel him to the same level of fame that his 2008 film 'Twilight' did.

"I mean there's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to kind of be...what happened with 'Twilight'. Because it was just so sudden. And now I'm kind of...I'm hoping it won't be people hanging outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now," he explained.

The pre-production on the DC Comics adaptation is expected to start this summer. The movie is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains.

It is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.