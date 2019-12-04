Ali Fazal’s look from Hollywood film Death on the Nile out

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal dons a new look in his upcoming Hollywood film Death on the Nile. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Gal Gadot.

Ali is presently shooting for the project in London, and is seen sporting a pencil moustache on the sets.

A source close to the actor says, “Ali who was earlier sporting a prominent facial fuzz has shaved off his beard. His look for the last month has been with a pencil moustache. Because of the representation of Indians in movies, Ali is extremely particular about his look in films he does internationally. He categorically picks parts where acting is a priority over the race of his character. For the longest time, Indian actors in the West had stereotypical imagery, and Ali is cautious to not allow his characters to suffer from similar issues.”

Agatha Christie’s novel follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a chain of mysterious events on a cruise ship on the Nile. Kenneth’s previous film, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), was also a Christie adaptation.