Betty Gabriel, Zoe Kazan, Phoenix Raei join the Netflix-project Clickbait

By Express News Service

Actors Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, and Phoenix Raei will all star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Clickbait.

The eight-episode series will explore the ways in which impulses are fueled in the age of social media and unveils the widening fractures between virtual and real-life personas. Production has commenced on the series, which is shooting in Melbourne.

Kazan will play Pia Brewer, described as a young woman desperate for answers in the search for her missing brother in a case that has become a media sensation. Gabriel will play Sophie Brewer, an Oakland woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest media story in the nation.

Grenier will be seen as Nick Brewer, who has a seemingly perfect life. His life is derailed when he becomes a part of a bizarre crime. Raei will play Roshan Amir, a detective with the Oakland Police Department who finds himself in the middle of a media storm.

Tony Ayres and Christian White co-created Clickbait. Ayres will serve as showrunner and executive producer while White will be writer and co-producer. Brad Anderson will serve as the lead director with Emma Freeman set to direct the second block of episodes.