Home Entertainment English

Betty Gabriel, Zoe Kazan, Phoenix Raei join the Netflix-project Clickbait

The eight-episode series will explore the ways in which impulses are fueled in the age of social media and unveils the widening fractures between virtual and real-life personas.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Phoenix Raei

Phoenix Raei

By Express News Service

Actors Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, and Phoenix Raei will all star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Clickbait.

The eight-episode series will explore the ways in which impulses are fueled in the age of social media and unveils the widening fractures between virtual and real-life personas. Production has commenced on the series, which is shooting in Melbourne.

Kazan will play Pia Brewer, described as a young woman desperate for answers in the search for her missing brother in a case that has become a media sensation. Gabriel will play Sophie Brewer, an Oakland woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest media story in the nation.

Grenier will be seen as Nick Brewer, who has a seemingly perfect life. His life is derailed when he becomes a part of a bizarre crime. Raei will play Roshan Amir, a detective with the Oakland Police Department who finds himself in the middle of a media storm.

Tony Ayres and Christian White co-created Clickbait. Ayres will serve as showrunner and executive producer while White will be writer and co-producer. Brad Anderson will serve as the lead director with Emma Freeman set to direct the second block of episodes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phoenix Raei Betty Gabriel Clickbait Clickbait Zoe Kazan
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp