David Kerr to direct Joy To The World 

By Express News Service

Johnny English Strikes Again-maker David Kerr is set to direct Irish Christmas story Joy To The World.

Kerr will direct the project from a script by Ronan Blaney, best known for writing the 2014 Oscar-nominated short film Boogaloo And Graham.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the film will revolve around a bank robber dressed as Santa Claus who holds up a bank and a child disillusioned with Christmas encounters a man in the woods who, also dressed as Santa, claims to have fallen out of his sleigh. The pair strike up a friendship and go on an adventure.

Joy To The World will be produced by Kate McColgan for Calico Pictures and Vivien Muller-Rommel and Michael Lehmann for Studio Hamburg UK.