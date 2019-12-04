Internet in splits as The Rock trolls Kevin Hart again with Baby Yoda
The online barbs between the two is not any new thing for the audience. This past Halloween, Hart went viral after "cosplaying" as an adorkable photo from the 90s of his jacked "Jumanji" co-star.
Published: 04th December 2019 05:46 PM | Last Updated: 04th December 2019 05:46 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday had the Internet chuckling away after he posted an edited picture of himself with Baby Yoda from the Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian'. The Rock had replaced Yoda's face with that of comedian Kevin Hart.
The Canadian-American wrestler-turned actor posted the doctored image.