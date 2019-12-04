Jason Momoa calls out Chris Pratt on Instagram for using single-use plastic bottle
This isn't the 'Game of Thrones' stars' first comment on the environment, he actor has been active in sharing concerns on the ongoing environmental crisis.
WASHINGTON: Expressing concern over the climate crisis, 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa pointed out Chris Pratt for using "plastic" water bottle.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star on Tuesday posted a picture of him on Instagram where he was seen sporting a fitness gear and surrounded by workout equipment.
You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance... well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt
Momoa took note of the plastic bottle he is seen holding in the snap and voiced his concerns over the use of "single-use plastic" as he wrote in the caption.
After this comment blew up the internet, Momoa took to Instagram to explain himself:
@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s
This isn't the 'Game of Thrones' stars' first comment on the environment. The actor has been active in sharing concerns on the ongoing crisis.
Earlier in April, he debuted a clean-shave look to talk about the harm single-use plastic causes.
"I just want to do this to bring awareness. The plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution," he had said in a YouTube video.
Momoa added that he doesn't intend to "b**ch about" and but there's only one thing which can help save the planet - "aluminium".
He continued, "About 75 per cent of all aluminium that's ever been used is still in circulation today and it's 100 per cent recyclable. So you drink the can and [in] about 60 days, it'll be back -- 100 per cent infinitely recyclable."
Moreover, he even voiced his opinion on the Ellen DeGeneres show where he elaborated on the beard shave movement and said, "I just wanted to bring awareness. I'm 'Aquaman' now and I have all these little, beautiful kids running up to me and I never thought I'd be a role model, so I've got to do that now."