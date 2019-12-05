'Aladdin' actor Mena Massoud reveals struggle of colour in Hollywood

By Express News Service

Egyptian-American actor Mena Massoud, who played the titular role in Disney’s live-action Aladdin earlier this year, has revealed that he still has not auditioned for another film despite Aladdin becoming a blockbuster.

In a press interaction, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the struggles faced by actors of colour in Hollywood.

Though he beat 2,000 others to land a role in the Disney film, Massoud said that he has not been offered any film after it. He also revealed that he is seen as a wild card in auditions, which are usually filled with Caucasians.

Massoud will next be seen in the series Reprisal, which will have him co-starring alongside Abigail Spencer.