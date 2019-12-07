Home Entertainment English

Leonardo DiCaprio to present SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro

The two stars have shared the screen space in films such as "This Boy's Life" (1993) and "Marvin's Room" (1996).

Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Robert De Niro (R)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will be presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award to veteran actor Robert De Niro.

The actor will present the honour to the 76-year-old veteran during the annual award ceremony which will be held on January 19 next year, the organisers announced in a statement.

They are frequent collaborators of veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

DiCaprio, 45, most recently featured in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood", alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

De Niro's latest is the Scorsese-directed crime epic "The Irishman".

The film, also featuring Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, recently debuted on Netflix.

