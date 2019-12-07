Stephen Graham joins the cast of Venom sequel

By Express News Service

The Irishman and Boardwalk Empire actor Stephen Graham has been roped in for an important role in the sequel to the 2018 film Venom.

While his character is yet to be revealed, Graham will join Woody Harrelson who plays Cletus Kassady aka Carnage in the sequel, which will have Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams reprising their roles as Eddie Brock and Anne Weying, respectively.

Venom 2 is expected to introduce new characters and there is also a chance that Spider-Man might appear.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 is intended to be the third instalment of Sony’s Marvel Universe. While the second film from the universe, Morbius, starring Jared Leto in the titular role, will be released on July 31 next year, Venom 2 will hit the screens on October 2, 2020.