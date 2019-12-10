Home Entertainment English

Golden Globes: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Elton John nominated for best original song

Swift landed her only nomination for 'Beautiful Ghosts.' Beyonce's 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King' also scored a nomination, and John's 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman' was nominated.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:05 PM

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Elton John

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Elton John .(Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actors Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning revealed the three of the biggest names in music industry Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Elton John, which will compete for the best original song, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards announced on Monday (local time).

Swift landed her only nomination for 'Beautiful Ghosts.' Beyonce's 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King' also scored a nomination, and John's 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman' was nominated, reported Variety.

'Into The Unknown' from 'Frozen 2,' written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also received a nomination. The couple was previously nominated for 'Remember Me' and 'Let It Go,' but have yet to win with the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association).

The point worth noting is that American songwriter Robert Lopez is the youngest person to EGOT (receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) and is the only person to win all of the awards more than once.

The biggest surprise was for Composer's nominations Daniel Pemberton's 'Motherless Brooklyn.' Missing in the category was American composer Alan Silvestri's score for 'Avengers: Endgame' and Michael Giacchino's score for 'Jojo Rabbit.' The score to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' by John Williams was not eligible, as the film did not screen for HFPA members in time.

Best Original Score - Motion PictureAlexandre Desplat ('Little Women')Hildur Gudnadottir ('Joker')Randy Newman ('Marriage Story')Thomas Newman ('1917')Daniel Pemberton ('Motherless Brooklyn')

Best Original Song - Motion Picture'Beautiful Ghosts'('Cats')'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' ('Rocketman')'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2')'Spirit' ('The Lion King')'Stand Up'('Harriet') .

