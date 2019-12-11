Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot suffered injuries while filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has set the expectations soaring for the DC superhero film. Directed by Patty Jerkins, the film has Gal Gadot playing the Amazonian.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has set the expectations soaring for the DC superhero film. Directed by Patty Jerkins, the film has Gal Gadot playing the Amazonian.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she suffered few spine injuries while performing the tough stunt sequences. 

Gadot said that she couldn’t say no to Patty Jerking and her vision. Though the actor is proud of her work, the stunts of taken a toll on her.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot suffered 'spine injuries' while making 'Wonder Woman 1984'

She said, “Patty Jerkins is one of my very best, closest friends and it’s hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has great will. I’ll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah, I see what you’re saying, I know, but don’t you think it’s going to be so much better if...?’ Those were the moments where I was like, ‘Argh!’”

“(Those were) the physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because (we’ve been) shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it’s worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it’s totally, totally worth it,” she added. Wonder Woman 1984, co-starring Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Pine, will open in theatres in June 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman Gal Gadot woman in retirement home
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp