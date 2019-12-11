Gal Gadot suffered injuries while filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'

By Express News Service

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has set the expectations soaring for the DC superhero film. Directed by Patty Jerkins, the film has Gal Gadot playing the Amazonian.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she suffered few spine injuries while performing the tough stunt sequences.

Gadot said that she couldn’t say no to Patty Jerking and her vision. Though the actor is proud of her work, the stunts of taken a toll on her.

She said, “Patty Jerkins is one of my very best, closest friends and it’s hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has great will. I’ll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah, I see what you’re saying, I know, but don’t you think it’s going to be so much better if...?’ Those were the moments where I was like, ‘Argh!’”

“(Those were) the physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because (we’ve been) shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it’s worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it’s totally, totally worth it,” she added. Wonder Woman 1984, co-starring Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Pine, will open in theatres in June 2020.