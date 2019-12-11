Home Entertainment English

'Marriage Story' to win big at 77th Golden Globes Awards?

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood are with five nominations each.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Marriage Story'.

A still from 'Marriage Story'.

By Express News Service

Marriage Story has so far received six nominations in the 77th Golden Globes Awards. The film has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Actress in Motion Pictures (Drama), Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress in Motion Pictures (Drama), and Best Original Score.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood are with five nominations each. On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has won two nominations.

Marriage Story will compete with The Irishman, The Two Popes, 1917, and Joker for Best Motion Picture  On the other hand, Phoenix is in contention for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award for his portrayal of mentally unstable loner Arthur Fleck. He is pitted against Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

ALSO READ: 'Marriage Story' review

For best musical or comedy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman and Dolemite Is My Name are in the race.In Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) will fight it out. Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, leads the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama nomination, and will be competing with Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

The Farewell star Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy honour with Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Cate Blanchett (Where Did You Go, Bernadette). Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) will fight for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture against Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Annette Bening (The Report) and Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell).

As far as TV shows are concerned, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable are on the top of the nominations list with four nominations each. They are trailed by Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show, and Succession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marriage Story Golden Globes Awards Golden Globes Awards 2019
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp