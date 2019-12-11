'Marriage Story' to win big at 77th Golden Globes Awards?

By Express News Service

Marriage Story has so far received six nominations in the 77th Golden Globes Awards. The film has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Actress in Motion Pictures (Drama), Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress in Motion Pictures (Drama), and Best Original Score.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood are with five nominations each. On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has won two nominations.

Marriage Story will compete with The Irishman, The Two Popes, 1917, and Joker for Best Motion Picture On the other hand, Phoenix is in contention for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award for his portrayal of mentally unstable loner Arthur Fleck. He is pitted against Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

ALSO READ: 'Marriage Story' review

For best musical or comedy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman and Dolemite Is My Name are in the race.In Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) will fight it out. Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, leads the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama nomination, and will be competing with Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

The Farewell star Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy honour with Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Cate Blanchett (Where Did You Go, Bernadette). Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) will fight for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture against Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Annette Bening (The Report) and Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell).

As far as TV shows are concerned, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable are on the top of the nominations list with four nominations each. They are trailed by Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show, and Succession.