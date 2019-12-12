Jim Carrey may reprise Ace Ventura role for another sequel, as per reports

By Express News Service

Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the comedy film which was released in 1994, might get a sequel.

The upcoming project will be the third film in the franchise as Carrey reprised the eccentric animal detective in the 1995 sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. Reportedly, there’s a possibility Carrey would return as Ventura.

The franchise went on to spawn an animated series spin-off and a direct-to-video standalone, 2009’s Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective, but now reports suggest studio bosses are planning to bring back the popular character for a new big-screen project.

Officials at production firm Morgan Creek, the company behind the original movies, have not directly addressed the claims, but they have indicated the news is true by posting a link to the article on Twitter, alongside eye emojis and the hashtag #AceVentura3.However, Carrey was previously said to have ruled out a return as Ventura, according to his When Nature Calls co-star Tommy Davidson.