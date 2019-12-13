Home Entertainment English

Will Poulter exits 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon series

Will Poulter, known for "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and "Midsommer", had been in talks for a role, but his casting was never confirmed by the streamer.

Will Poulter

Will Poulter. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Will Poulter is no longer a part of Amazon's ambitious "Lord of the Rings" series.

The actor had to exit the show due to scheduling conflicts, reported Deadline.

The development comes a month after the underproduction series was handed a second season renewal by Amazon.

In conjunction with that renewal, the series will be going on a four-five-month hiatus after filming the first two episodes from first season to figure out and pen the bulk of the scripts for the next chapter.

According to the outlet, the change in the schedule made it impossible for Poulter to stay on with his other commitments.

JA Bayona of "Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom" fame will be directing the first two episodes of the "Lord of the Rings" show.

He will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza. The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring". The show's core cast, yet to be confirmed by Amazon, includes Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle.

