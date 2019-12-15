Home Entertainment English

'Bombshell' focuses on a 'nonpartisan issue': Director Jay Roach

The film 'Bombshell' centres around the sexual harassment and misconduct scandal surrounding the late Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie in Bombshell film poster.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie in Bombshell film poster. (Photo | Instagram)

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Jay Roach says the audience should leave their political affiliations aside when they watch his film "Bombshell" as it explores an issue which is "nonpartisan".

It features Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, the two women who were instrumental in the downfall of Ailes.

Margot Robbie also stars as Kayla Pospisil.

Roach, who has directed the film from a script by Charles Randolph, said the film has received criticism from both the right-wingers and the left-leaning people, which really surprised him.

"Some of the criticism is about why should we care about these women because they're Fox women.

And that is definitely tough to read that because that's part of the point of the film, to say this is a nonpartisan issue.

It seems almost like victim-blaming to say, 'Oh, these women were sort of smiling their way through this process.' Well, I don't think so," Roach told UPROXX.

The director said the film is about the sexual harassment faced by women at workplace and people should not view it from a political prism.

"For people on the left, I'm saying this for myself, too, to remind ourselves that this happened in a very unlikely place, but it's not an unusual predicament women find themselves in.

And if you are willing to get past any preconceptions you have about the people involved, you might find things you have in common with them, the concerns you have in common with them.

And men too, that we might gain some perspective, some empathy for a situation that you might not have thought you would have," Roach added.

