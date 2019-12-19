Morfydd Clark to play Galadriel in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

By Express News Service

Morfydd Clark joins Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Maxim Baldry in the under-production series, Lord of The Rings. The role of Galadriel, a royal Elf, was famously portrayed by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

JA Bayona of Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom fame will be directing the first two episodes of the Lord of the Rings show. He will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza, according to reports.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, The Fellowship of the Ring. The much-awaited project will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.