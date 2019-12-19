Home Entertainment English

Morfydd Clark to play Galadriel in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Morfydd Clark

Morfydd Clark

By Express News Service

Morfydd Clark joins Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Maxim Baldry in the under-production series, Lord of The Rings. The role of Galadriel, a royal Elf, was famously portrayed by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

JA Bayona of Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom fame will be directing the first two episodes of the Lord of the Rings show. He will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza, according to reports.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, The Fellowship of the Ring. The much-awaited project will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morfydd Clark Galadriel Amazon lord of the rings
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp